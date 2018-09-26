Body Shop Business
News/Ford
ago

Ford Utilizes MyPriceLink in Effort to Modernize Delivery of OE Parts Pricing

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Certified Collision Group Adds 35 New Locations, Various Executives in Q3

American Honda Honors CCC with Premier Partner Award

Ford Utilizes MyPriceLink in Effort to Modernize Delivery of OE Parts Pricing

Polyvance Introduces 6074 Nitro Fuzer Accessory Shelf

AAA Researches Vehicle Owners’ Experiences, Understanding of ADAS

State Farm Pays $250 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging it Bankrolled Illinois Judge's Campaign

AASP/NJ Speaks Out on State Farm $250 Million Settlement

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Ordered to Pay Thousands in Back Pay, Damages

PPG Launches Structural Blue Training Video

Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

Ford has announced that it will begin using MyPriceLink in an effort to modernize the delivery of original equipment collision parts pricing. MyPriceLink is patented technology from OEC that delivers real-time dynamic collision parts list pricing based on timing and local market conditions.

Using a variety of data attributes to determine the appropriate collision part list price at a specific moment in time, MyPriceLink does away with the static price tapes of the past and aims to give Ford dealers a competitive advantage.

“MyPriceLink will aid in protecting our list prices and how they are used in the marketplace, while also providing fast and effective delivery of the dynamic list pricing for the transaction,” said Jennifer Boyer, global collision business and strategy manager, Ford Motor Company. “MyPriceLink is just one tool we are using to help ensure quality repairs, value and availability of original equipment parts for our customers.”

MyPriceLink will be implemented during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Show Full Article