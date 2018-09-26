Ford Utilizes MyPriceLink in Effort to Modernize Delivery of OE Parts Pricing

Ford has announced that it will begin using MyPriceLink in an effort to modernize the delivery of original equipment collision parts pricing. MyPriceLink is patented technology from OEC that delivers real-time dynamic collision parts list pricing based on timing and local market conditions.

Using a variety of data attributes to determine the appropriate collision part list price at a specific moment in time, MyPriceLink does away with the static price tapes of the past and aims to give Ford dealers a competitive advantage.

“MyPriceLink will aid in protecting our list prices and how they are used in the marketplace, while also providing fast and effective delivery of the dynamic list pricing for the transaction,” said Jennifer Boyer, global collision business and strategy manager, Ford Motor Company. “MyPriceLink is just one tool we are using to help ensure quality repairs, value and availability of original equipment parts for our customers.”

MyPriceLink will be implemented during the fourth quarter of 2018.