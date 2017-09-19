Ford Pledges $5M to Support American Center for Mobility

From aftermarketNews.com

Ford Motor Co. recently announced a $5 million contribution to the American Center for Mobility (ACM) to support connected and automated vehicle (CAV) technology development.

This investment designates Ford as a founder-level sponsor and member of a government-industry team that supports ACM to create its automated vehicle proving ground in Southeast Michigan where companies will develop their CAV technologies, as well as work on standards and education programs.

The contribution from Ford brings ACM’s fundraising total to $95 million for development of the 500-acre state-of-the-art testing site at Willow Run in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. The non-profit testing and validation, product development and education facility will open its first phase in December 2017.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have Ford Motor Co. join the ranks as a founder,” said John Maddox, president and CEO of ACM. “When we first announced our plan to develop the American Center for Mobility, it may have seemed a little ambitious to some. However, we’re well along in making this a reality as national and global partners continue to support the facility.”

Added Ken Washington, vice president, research and advanced engineering and chief technology officer, Ford Motor Co., “We are proud to partner with ACM to help ensure Michigan continues as a hub for automotive innovation. The work done at Willow Run will help drive mobility solutions across the globe. This is an investment in the safe, rapid testing and deployment of transformative technology that will help improve peoples’ lives.”

“Ford’s investment in the American Center for Mobility shows their faith in Michigan as the world leader in mobility and once again proves the company’s commitment to our state and everyone who calls it home,” said Gov. Rick Snyder. “As the convergence between the technological and manufacturing sectors continues to grow, it is very encouraging to see great Michigan companies like Ford leading the way toward our future.”

Ford joins other ACM Founders Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and the Toyota Research Institute (TRI), and AT&T, which announced their support of ACM earlier this year.