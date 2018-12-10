Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

Ford has announced that it will launch the Ford Certified Collision Network in January 2019, which will replace its National Body Shop Network. Ford states that this new network aims to drive customer loyalty by supporting repair shops in delivering quality collision repairs through increased access to original equipment repair procedures and a more direct connection to Ford than ever before.

“We are committed to delivering quality and safe collision repairs,” said Jennifer Boyer, global collision business and strategy manager, Ford. “The evolution of our collision repair certification program demonstrates this commitment and represents our desire to manage the program internally and include new benefits to certified repairers.”

The new network will offer certification, access to technical repair procedures, and detailed shop and inspection requirements. New program features will include performance metrics, proper repair verification and access to a technical hotline. Improved certification options include specialization in advanced driver-assistance systems and electric vehicles.

“We are eager to build this new network and provide customers with improved access to certified collision repairers,” said Boyer. “The Ford Certified Collision Network is an evolution which prepares us for the future of the collision and claims industry.”

Ford will begin accepting applications for certification in January, anticipating the network will grow by the end of 2019 as it strives for a solid footprint throughout the U.S. For more information, visit http://collision.ford.com/fordcertifiedcollisionnetwork.