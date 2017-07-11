Body Shop Business
Legal/Illinois
Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

A former office assistant for Kim’s Autobody in Springfield, Ill., will spend the next 27 months in a federal prison for defrauding the body shop of approximately $500,000 over a five-year period.

Elaine Eddington, 54, of Springfield must serve two years and three months in prison and pay $505,834 in restitution, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough ordered.

When Eddington finishes her prison sentence, she must remain on supervised release for three years, according to the Department of Justice.

On March 3, Eddington pled guilty to three counts of mail fraud related to her embezzlement of funds while she was employed as an office assistant. As the office assistant, from 2009 to 2014, Eddington used her position to embezzle funds that she used to pay personal debts and expenses, according to the Justice Department.

