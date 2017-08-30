Former Niagara Falls Body Shop Owner Could Face Prison Time for Alleged Sales-Tax Evasion

The former owner of a Niagara Falls, N.Y., collision repair shop has been charged with multiple counts of sales-tax evasion, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Alfred Vitagliano, the former operator of Fred’s Collision Shop, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Vitagliano allegedly failed to remit the $85,233 in sales taxes he collected from his customers from 2010 to 2016, as required by law, according to the state.

He faces one count of second grand larceny and six counts of third criminal tax fraud.

Vitagliano, 76, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23.

“Failing to remit sales tax collected is a serious crime that deprives communities of revenue needed to fund vital services,” said Acting Tax Commissioner Nonie Manion. “We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to ensure that those who ignore the law and their tax obligations face justice.”