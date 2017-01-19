Body Shop Business
Free Mobile App Helps Technicians Quickly Find Parts

Parts Detect is a free mobile application that helps automotive service and repair professionals find aftermarket and OEM parts within seconds and have them delivered. The app provides a search platform for parts and products and enables technicians to review their options by location, warranty, quantity and availability. The app is designed to optimize the accuracy and speed of ordering parts, allowing mechanics and technicians to focus on quicker job turnaround and better customer service, and improve operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.partsdetect.com.

 

