Front-End Job Reveals DRP Shop’s Previous Butchered Repair

In his TV commercials, Dean Massimini, owner of Autotech Collision Service in Washington Township, N.J., cautions consumers to think twice about taking their collision-damaged vehicles to insurers’ preferred shops. Recently, his shop got an insurance job that illustrates his point.

The vehicle – a Honda CR-V – came in with minor front-end damage from a deer hit, according to Massimini. When his technicians began to disassemble the vehicle, they discovered an aftermarket fender, hood and radiator; rusted replacement panels; and paint peeling off a reconditioned wheel.

After doing some digging with the customer, Massimini found out that she’d been involved in a previous accident, and she’d taken the vehicle to a Good Hands Repair Network facility.

 

When she showed him the bill, he noticed that the shop had double-billed her for an American version and a Japanese version of the same frame rail.

“That’s technically fraud. They would probably lose their license if somebody reported them for that,” Massimini told BodyShop Business. “But I’m not looking to put another shop out of business. I’m just trying to enlighten my customers.”

Allstate offered to send the vehicle to another Good Hands shop to repair the CR-V, but the vehicle owner decided to have the work done at Autotech Collision Service, according to Massimini. That decision prompted a letter from an Allstate claims agent informing her that she might have to pay the difference between Autotech’s labor rate and “the prevailing labor rate in your market” if the customer chooses to have the vehicle repaired at Autotech.

“They send that letter to basically all of my customers in an attempt to intimidate them to go somewhere else,” Massimini told BodyShop Business. “ … They always try to tell my customers that they’re going to have out-of-pocket expenses.”

Although the letter acknowledges that steering is illegal, the claims agent tells her that “we can recommend a qualified repair facility in your area that can complete the repairs for the amount indicated my estimate.”

Ultimately, the insurer declared her vehicle a total loss and will give her the full replacement value, according to Massimini.

“Not all shops have the same level of quality and training,” he concludes in a Facebook post. “Do your research and choose a shop that works for you, not your insurance company.”

For consumers that stumble upon his Facebook post or YouTube videos and are concerned about previous repairs performed at a DRP shop, Massimini said Autotech will conduct a free visual inspection. If the inspection reveals any “visual clues,” he’ll ask the consumer for “permission to dig a little deeper.”

“I don’t think all DRPs are bad,” Massimini said. “I just think that there’s a lot of pressure on them to perform and perform quickly and inexpensively. It’s just the nature of the beast.”

  • Ed Griffin

    Our shop too has had the same experiences with DRP’s. It’s a shame because we have insurance companies still continue to steer customers to their DRP partners even when they have committed insurance fraud against them. DRP’s are a conflict of interest in our industry which continues to suppress the growth of quality repair shops abroad.

    If we don’t want the insurance companies to control our businesses we are going to have to do what is right for the whole industry and STOP DRPS!

  • I’m proud to have Dean and his shop listed among ADE’s Repairer Coaching/Consulting Clients!

    There’s never a good reason to do the wrong thing and often times such deeds will be exposed. Hopefully not at the injury or death of an unwary consumer and/or their family members!

  • Bub Barkhurst

    I own a repair Facility in a small town in Wyoming I run into this with insurance companies trying to recruit me as a DRP for them I always turn them down due to the fact I own the only Shop for a 60 mile Radius although I have had them Scare customers to take their car 90 miles away to the closest DRP repairer I’m not sure how to handle these situations I have tried to explain what he insurance is doing to the customer but am not always successful in turning them around it’s almost like they would rather believe what their insurance says Rather than someone who is actually fighting for what is the best repair for them and their car. I have had my shop open for 10 years now and have a good reputation with my clients, however just recently I had Travelers Insurance pull this with me and both customers I have known for many years I was only able to retain one of the two and was forced to take a $3.00/HR. rate cut to retain the one even though I have had the same rates for over 3 yrs. As an Independent Body shop we are in the best position to work for the customer’s best interest NOT the Insurance Company’s. I have seen the work first hand that the one DRP shop does that the other customer is using and they can do very good work but I have seen that in the instance they are doing DRP work they tend to cut corners and repair components that should be replaced Wyoming has laws in place where aftermarket parts can’t be used without written Consent from the customer so that does tend to help a little.

