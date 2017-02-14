Body Shop Business
News/Atlanta
ago

Upcoming Georgia Collision Industry Association Meeting to Cover Vehicle Technology

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Terry Ticel, south central regional manager for I-CAR.

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) announced that its Feb. 23 meeting will feature a presentation by I-CAR on the future of technology and training and answer questions on technical procedures and training.

The discussion will be led by Terry Ticel, south central regional manager for I-CAR, who will focus on how today’s vehicles are more complex than ever and how repairing them properly after a collision requires dedication and an ongoing investment in training, education and knowledge.

The meeting will be located at the Wyndham Atlanta Galleria Hotel in Atlanta, Ga. It will begin around 6:30 p.m. with a catered dinner and refreshments and will conclude around 9 p.m. To RSVP, click here. GCIA is always seeking sponsors to help support meeting costs. If interested, contact GCIA Executive Director Howard Batchelor at [email protected] or (770) 367-9816.

