Georgia Collision Industry Association's Annual Golf Tournament Will Be in Memory of Howard Batchelor

The Georgia Collision Industry Association will hold its 21st annual Invitational Golf Tournament on Oct. 10 at Bear’s Best Atlanta Golf Course in Suwanee, Ga.

The golf tournament will benefit the association and will be held in memory of its longtime executive director, Howard Batchelor, who passed away on Sept. 12.

Cost to enter the four-man best-ball scramble is $100 per person. The fee includes a light breakfast, box lunch, appetizers during the door-prize and trophy presentation, an unlimited supply of drinks and snacks, a hole-in-one car giveaway, and chances at over $1,000 worth of door prizes.

To register, click here.

Gold, silver, bronze, cart-path, beverage-cart, lunch and hole-sign sponsorships are available. For questions and/or to become a sponsor, contact GCIA board member Michelle Coombs, at [email protected] or (770) 623-6300.

