Georgia Governor Signs Hands-Free Driving Bill into Law
Joined by the families of the five Georgia Southern University students who were killed in a 2015 highway crash blamed on distracted driving, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed the “Hands-Free Georgia Act” into law.
The law, which takes effect July 1, makes it illegal for motorists to hold their phones while driving.
The law restricts in-vehicle wireless communications – including text messaging – to hands-free devices.
A first offense for drivers is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum $50 fine and one point on their driving record.
The law makes exceptions for emergency calls.
The families of the five Georgia Southern nursing students tragically killed in an accident three years ago joined me as I signed the Hands Free Georgia Act. pic.twitter.com/Xl9sAaC994
— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) May 2, 2018