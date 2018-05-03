Body Shop Business
Georgia Governor Signs Hands-Free Driving Bill into Law

Joined by the families of the five Georgia Southern University students who were killed in a 2015 highway crash blamed on distracted driving, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed the “Hands-Free Georgia Act” into law.

The law, which takes effect July 1, makes it illegal for motorists to hold their phones while driving.

The law restricts in-vehicle wireless communications – including text messaging – to hands-free devices.

A first offense for drivers is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum $50 fine and one point on their driving record.

The law makes exceptions for emergency calls.

