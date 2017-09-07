Body Shop Business
Consolidators/Boyd Group
ago

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Collision Repair Center in Columbus, Ohio

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Axalta Coats Goal Posts for Philadelphia Eagles

Polyvance Updates Nitro Fuzer Line of Nitrogen Plastic Welders

House Gives Unanimous Green Light to Self-Driving Cars

Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair Publishes Best Practices for Dealing with Flood-Damaged Vehicles

Collision Repair Education Foundation Fundraiser Co-Hosted by PPG Raises $120,000

AASP/NJ: Texas Collision Repair Lawsuit ‘Big Wake-up Call’ to Auto Body Industry

Texas Couple Drops ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit Against State Farm

Insurance-Fraud Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Staging Wrecks, Filing ‘Paper Collisions’

Florida Senator Proposes to Repeal State’s No-Fault Auto Insurance Law

In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

Boyd Group spending big on scanners, weldersThe Boyd Group said it has acquired a collision repair center near Columbus, Ohio.

Previously operated as Glassburn Body Shop, the facility is in Westerville, about 10 miles north of Columbus and six miles southeast of John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

“With this center, we continue to fortify our strong presence in the state of Ohio,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group’s U.S. operations. “The Westerville location is the sixth repair center in a 25-mile radius, and this comprehensive coverage will allow for us to better-serve our customers and insurance partners in the area. We look forward to becoming part of this growing community and continuing to provide the quality service this center has delivered over its 20-year history.”

The Winnipeg-based Boyd Group operates facilities in five Canadian provinces as Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive and in 20 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass.

Show Full Article