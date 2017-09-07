Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Collision Repair Center in Columbus, Ohio

The Boyd Group said it has acquired a collision repair center near Columbus, Ohio.

Previously operated as Glassburn Body Shop, the facility is in Westerville, about 10 miles north of Columbus and six miles southeast of John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

“With this center, we continue to fortify our strong presence in the state of Ohio,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group’s U.S. operations. “The Westerville location is the sixth repair center in a 25-mile radius, and this comprehensive coverage will allow for us to better-serve our customers and insurance partners in the area. We look forward to becoming part of this growing community and continuing to provide the quality service this center has delivered over its 20-year history.”

The Winnipeg-based Boyd Group operates facilities in five Canadian provinces as Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive and in 20 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass.