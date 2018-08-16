Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires First Collision Repair Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The Boyd Group Inc., the parent company of Gerber Collision & Glass, has acquired a collision repair center in Kenosha, Wis., that previously operated as Jay-Bee Collision Repair Center. Kenosha is located in southwestern Wisconsin, about 65 miles north of Chicago and 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

“We are pleased to establish a presence in Wisconsin with the acquisition of a center that has been serving its community for 73 years,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “While our first in the state, this center will benefit from synergies with our Illinois centers located less than 35 miles south. We look forward to introducing Wisconsin’scustomers and insurance providers to Gerber Collision & Glass’ trusted brand and quality service.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S.