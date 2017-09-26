Body Shop Business
Gerber Parent Boyd Group Acquires Repair Facility Near Seattle

Boyd Group spending big on scanners, weldersThe Boyd Group announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Issaquah, Wash., previously operated as Gilman Auto Body.

Issaquah is 16 miles east of Seattle, directly off the western end of Interstate Highway 90.

“The opening of this West Coast location is 10 miles away from our Bellevue location and demonstrates our strategy of increasing our presence in a region to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the area and achieve operational synergies,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to serving the Issaquah community with the high level of customer service and quality that has been established at this location over the past 30 years and that we are known for at all of our Gerber repair centers.”

The Winnipeg-based Body Group operates Gerber Collision & Glass in the United States.

  • John S

    Looks to me like if this practice continues, automobile owners will end up one day taking there repairs to one of three or four big name body shops nationwide. Mom and Pop will not exist. Is that what we really want?

