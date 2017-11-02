Gerber Collision & Glass Establishes Presence in Tennessee with Acquisition of Auto Art Body Shop

The Boyd Group announced the Oct. 27 acquisition of an MSO in Tennessee, consisting of nine collision repair centers located in the Nashville region.

The MSO was founded in 1970 and previously operated as Auto Art Body Shop. The centers initially will be co-branded as Gerber-Auto Art and will transition to Gerber Collision & Glass over the next few months.

“This is an important acquisition that provides an entry point into the Tennessee market, expands our reach to new customers, increases our geographical footprint for our insurance industry partners and also provides us with a new region from which to execute our growth strategy,” said Tim O’Day, President and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to becoming part of these communities.”

Danny Wallace and Twila Harris, who owned and managed the locations, will continue to lead their teams as part of the Gerber family.

“We look forward to joining Gerber,” Wallace said. “We can assure our customers that they will continue to receive the best service and the highest quality of repairs, using the latest innovations in processes and technology that Gerber is known for.”