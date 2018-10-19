“This repair center, located nine miles from our Pittsburgh/Prospect Rd. location, will allow us to grow our brand and better assist our insurance clients,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We are pleased to be building Gerber’s presence in Pennsylvania and expanding our capacity to serve our customers in the area.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd, vice president of corporate development, at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected].