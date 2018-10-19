Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Location in Pennsylvania
The Boyd Group, parent company of Gerber Collision & Glass, has announced the opening of a collision repair location in Turtle Creek, Pa. This center previously operated as Johnny Mock’s Auto Body Shop, a second-generation business that has served this market since 1952 and from the current location since 1981. Turtle Creek is a suburb of Pittsburgh, with an overall metropolitan population of nearly 2.4 million.
“This repair center, located nine miles from our Pittsburgh/Prospect Rd. location, will allow us to grow our brand and better assist our insurance clients,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We are pleased to be building Gerber’s presence in Pennsylvania and expanding our capacity to serve our customers in the area.”
The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd, vice president of corporate development, at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected].