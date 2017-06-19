Body Shop Business
Business/Boyd Group
ago

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Georgia

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled ‘Autocycles’

And the Cheapest Vehicle to Insure Is … the Honda Odyssey LX

New Random Orbital Skorpio E Electric Sander

Car Buyers Expect Advanced Technology in Their Vehicles, But Are They Willing to Pay for it?

Spray Finishing Technology Workshop to be Held Nov. 1-3 in Toledo, Ohio

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

Supreme Court Ruling Viewed as Huge Victory for Aftermarket

The Boyd Group announced the June 14 opening of a Gerber Collision & Glass repair center in Greensboro, Ga., about 75 miles east of Atlanta.

The center previously operated as Rodfathers Collision Center & Sales.

“This location increases our presence in central Georgia and is well-situated in proximity to the busy Interstate 20 and U.S. Route 278 highways,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to serving new customers and our insurance partners in Greensboro and surrounding communities by providing the same professional and friendly service that is the signature of all Gerber locations.”

The Boyd Group is looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the United States. Interested collision repair center owners can contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].

Show Full Article