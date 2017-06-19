Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Center in Georgia

The Boyd Group announced the June 14 opening of a Gerber Collision & Glass repair center in Greensboro, Ga., about 75 miles east of Atlanta.

The center previously operated as Rodfathers Collision Center & Sales.

“This location increases our presence in central Georgia and is well-situated in proximity to the busy Interstate 20 and U.S. Route 278 highways,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to serving new customers and our insurance partners in Greensboro and surrounding communities by providing the same professional and friendly service that is the signature of all Gerber locations.”

The Boyd Group is looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the United States. Interested collision repair center owners can contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].