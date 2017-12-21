Body Shop Business
Business/Boyd Group
ago

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Centers in Ohio

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

BodyShop Business on Holiday

Pacific Auto Company Earns Automotive Parts Distributor Certifications from NSF International

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Centers in Ohio

Cole’s Collision Centers Now Certified for Jaguar and Land Rover Aluminum Repair

Snap-on Adds ZEUS Training Solutions Videos to Website

One-Man Russian Body Shop Repairs Collision-Damaged Vehicles on YouTube – And People Are Watching

Consumers Warned About Insurance Steering, DRPs in New Video

Auto Body Consolidators Will Keep Growing: Romans Group Report

Hit-and-Run Driver Asks for Forgiveness – 30 Years Later

Mercedes-Benz Dealership Files Countersuit Against Auto Body Owner Gregory Coccaro for Defamation

The Boyd Group announced the Dec. 15 opening of three collision repair centers in the western suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio.

The facilities, which previously operated as Suburban Collision Centers, are in North Olmstead and Berea, two suburbs in Cuyahoga County. With a population of more than 1.2 million people, Cuyahoga is the second-largest county in Cleveland.

The three new Gerber locations are within a five-mile radius of one another and are situated less than seven miles west of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

“The opening of these three locations increases our presence by 50 percent in the greater Cleveland area and allows us to serve new customers and our insurance partners west of the city,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “With the addition of three established locations, we welcome a number of skilled technicians to our team and are pleased to have former owner Angelo Papotto and team lead Jason Voldrich assisting with the transition. We look forward to providing the North Olmstead and Berea communities with the professional and friendly service our Gerber locations are known for.”

Show Full Article