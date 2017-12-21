Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Centers in Ohio

The Boyd Group announced the Dec. 15 opening of three collision repair centers in the western suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio.

The facilities, which previously operated as Suburban Collision Centers, are in North Olmstead and Berea, two suburbs in Cuyahoga County. With a population of more than 1.2 million people, Cuyahoga is the second-largest county in Cleveland.

The three new Gerber locations are within a five-mile radius of one another and are situated less than seven miles west of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

“The opening of these three locations increases our presence by 50 percent in the greater Cleveland area and allows us to serve new customers and our insurance partners west of the city,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “With the addition of three established locations, we welcome a number of skilled technicians to our team and are pleased to have former owner Angelo Papotto and team lead Jason Voldrich assisting with the transition. We look forward to providing the North Olmstead and Berea communities with the professional and friendly service our Gerber locations are known for.”