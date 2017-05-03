Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Facility in Utah

The Boyd Group announced the April 27 opening of a collision repair location in Orem, Utah.

The center previously operated as Adams G3 Collision Repair and is located near the north-south highway Interstate 15.

“We look forward to expanding our services in Utah, and to joining the Orem community that this location has served for over 50 years,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “This will enable us to provide the professional and friendly service that Gerber is known for to our customers and insurance partners in the Provo-Orem metropolitan area.”

The Boyd Group is seeking new collision repair locations to add to its existing network in Canada and the United States. Interested collision repair center owners should contact Kim Allen at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected] .