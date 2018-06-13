Body Shop Business
Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Illinois

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the recent opening of a collision repair center in Chicago, Illinois. The center previously operated as Brown’s Auto Construction and served the West Ridge neighborhood of Chicago for approximately 60 years. This popular north-Chicago neighborhood is located 10 miles from the city’s downtown core.

“With the opening of this location, we drive further synergies in the Chicago market,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “Existing Gerber Collision and Glass centers are situated approximately five miles north, west, and south of this new location. Our established presence and strong reputation continue to make us a top choice for our customers and insurance partners in the area.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S.

