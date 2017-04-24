Body Shop Business
Consolidators/Boyd Group
Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Oregon

Boyd Group spending big on scanners, weldersThe Boyd Group announced the April 19 opening of a collision repair location in Salem, Ore. The location previously operated as C.E. Miller Auto Body and has served the community for 63 years.

“We are pleased to be growing our presence in Oregon and particularly this location, which is in the capital of the state and close to the busy north-south Interstate 5 highway,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “This location has served the collision repair needs of three generations of drivers, and we are pleased that Kevin Crow will continue to manage this center. He and his team are committed to providing the same professional and friendly service that is the signature of all Gerber locations.”

The Body Group is looking for new collision repair locations to add to its existing network in Canada and the United States. Interested collision repair center owners can contact Kim Allen at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected] for more information.

 

