Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Tumwater, Wash.

The Boyd Group announced the Dec. 5 acquisition of a collision repair center in Tumwater, Wash.

The facility previously operated as Bernie’s Custom Paint and Collision Repair and has served the community for 43 years.

The center is one mile south of U.S. 101, the principal highway serving the Olympic Peninsula, and three miles west of its junction with Interstate 5.

“Situated 10 miles west of our Lacey repair center, the opening of this new location increases our synergies in the Tacoma/Olympia area while expanding our presence westward,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We are pleased to now have 23 repair centers serving our customers and insurance partners in the state of Washington and look forward to servicing the Tumwater community from this established location.”

The Winnipeg-based Boyd Group has locations in 31 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com.