Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Locations in Arizona

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the opening of three collision repair centers and an active intake center in the Phoenix, Ariz., area. The locations previously operated as Brighton Collision Center and began serving the community in 2005.

“We are very pleased to be adding these centers which enhance our strong presence in the Phoenix area, one of the fastest growing regions in the country,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “This increased footprint will help us better serve both prospective and existing customers, along with our insurance partners.

“It’s also important to note that with this acquisition, The Boyd Group now has over 400 locations in North America. This significant growth – more than double our store count at the beginning of 2012 – is a testament to the skill and hard work of our team to identify, acquire and operate high quality locations.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners should contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].