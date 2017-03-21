Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Locations in Oregon

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the March 17, 2017 opening of two collision repair centers in Oregon. The centers are located in McMinnville and Newberg, Ore., and are about 35 miles southwest of Portland. They previously operated as True Form Collision Repair, with the McMinnville location opening in 1998 and the Newberg location in 2003.

“Both of these locations are in busy, high-traffic areas, complement our seven other centers located in the Portland area and will allow us to serve new customers and our insurance partners southwest of the city,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to becoming part of the community and are pleased that Nick Gardner and Dan Gardner will continue to manage these centers. Their teams are committed to providing the same professional and friendly service that is the signature of all Gerber locations.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners should contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].