Body Shop Business
News/Gerber Collision and Glass
ago

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Locations in Oregon

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Auto Body Association of Texas to Hold First Annual Skeet Shoot

SCRS to Hold Next Open Board Meeting April 18 in Pittsburgh

BASF Hosting Color Contest with Bogi Lateiner of All Girl's Garage

CARSTAR Launches CARSTAR Express Barrie

Paint the Vehicle and Individual Parts in This Booth at the Same Time

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Nissan Issues Position Statement on Blind Spot Warning Precautions

Study: California and New Hampshire Worst States for Filing Auto Insurance Claims

ASA: Defeat of Aftermarket Parts Bill Means Consumers Can Make Informed Collision Repair Decisions

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the March 17, 2017 opening of two collision repair centers in Oregon. The centers are located in McMinnville and Newberg, Ore., and are about 35 miles southwest of Portland. They previously operated as True Form Collision Repair, with the McMinnville location opening in 1998 and the Newberg location in 2003.

“Both of these locations are in busy, high-traffic areas, complement our seven other centers located in the Portland area and will allow us to serve new customers and our insurance partners southwest of the city,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We look forward to becoming part of the community and are pleased that Nick Gardner and Dan Gardner will continue to manage these centers. Their teams are committed to providing the same professional and friendly service that is the signature of all Gerber locations.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners should contact Kim Allen, director of business development, at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].

Show Full Article