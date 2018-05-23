Body Shop Business
Gerber Parent Boyd Group Acquires Three Collision Repair Shops in Washington State

The Boyd Group announced the recent acquisition and opening of three collision repair shops in the Seattle area.

The shops previously operated as Professional Collision Group and are located in northern Seattle and the suburbs of Mukilteo and Lynnwood.

The Seattle metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing in the United States, and all three centers are located close to the heavily traveled interstate 5 and 405 highways, the company noted.

“These new locations are a reflection of our continuing strategy to increase our presence in the most attractive U.S. markets,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “They also complement our other centers in the region and establish a foothold in new communities, allowing us to better serve new customers and our insurance partners. We look forward to continuing to serve Seattle with the Gerber brand of professional and friendly service.”