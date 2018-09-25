GFS at SEMA 2018: Meet Dave Kindig and Drive Your Paint Shop Forward

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced it will be welcoming Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design to GFS booth no. 11119 at this year’s SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. Part of an action-packed, educational event, GFS is dedicated to providing solutions and insights for collision repair shop owners, managers and employees to “Drive Your Paint Shop Forward.”

During the four-day event, GFS will be showcasing its complete line of paint booths, prep environments and curing technology, as well as value-added services designed to improve shop quality, efficiency and productivity. GFS’ booth display at the SEMA Show will be modeled after an Ultra XR Paint Booth, GFS’ top-of-the-line automotive paint booth integrated with REVO Speed – the innovative, shortwave electric infrared curing system. In addition, GFS will be highlighting its parts, filters and accessories that keep shops and paint operations running smoothly.

For the first time ever, GFS will host several in-booth events during the show, with customer and expert discussion panels focused on improving productivity in your paint shop, the importance of service and preventative maintenance, and transforming your shop with GFS paint booths and REVO Systems. There also will be an interview and autograph signing session with GFS customer Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design.

For a complete schedule of GFS events at the 2018 SEMA Show, visit globalfinishing.com/sema.