GFS Expands Aftermarket Service, Support Capabilities

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced the development of a new aftermarket business unit that will better align departments to support the growing needs of GFS’ customers for aftermarket service and support of their equipment.

All of GFS’ field services, parts and filters sales, preventative maintenance and service, and technical services departments are now consolidated under the newly formed aftermarket business unit, which will provide service, support, replacement parts and preventative maintenance plans to GFS customers, distributors and national accounts.

“GFS is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to our customers and distribution partners throughout the sale and life cycle of our products,” said Jim Faragher, president of Global Finishing Solutions. “This new business unit will allow us to expand our service and support capabilities, decrease response times and ensure GFS provides exceptional after-sale experiences for all of our customers.”

GFS has hired Jim Nelson as the new vice president of the aftermarket business unit to help guide and support GFS’ internal support teams, national accounts, customers and distributors. Nelson comes to GFS with more than 20 years of leadership experience in aftermarket and service positions for capital equipment manufacturers.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of GFS, and to work with our internal teams to develop product and service solutions that deliver the best possible customer experience,” said Nelson.