Body Shop Business
News/Global Finishing Solutions
ago

GFS Expands Aftermarket Service, Support Capabilities

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Diamond Standard Achieves Polymer Certification

Jaguar Land Rover to Develop All-Terrain Autonomous Technology

Quincy Compressor Introduces Industry’s First VSD Air Compressor for Extreme Environments

GFS Expands Aftermarket Service, Support Capabilities

AirPro Partners with 1st Certified Collision

Tesla Sees ‘Substantial Revenue-Generating Opportunities’ in Company-Owned Auto Body Shops Set to Open this Year

BMW Opens Certified Collision Repair Network to Independent Auto Body Shops

Houston Contractor Burned by Buying Flood-Damaged Pickup Truck Thought He’d Found a Good Deal

VIDEO: OE vs. Aftermarket Parts Industry Statistics, Presented by Kia

Gerber Parent Boyd Group Reports Strong First Quarter, Sees ‘Intensifying’ Opportunity for More Consolidation in Auto Body Industry

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced the development of a new aftermarket business unit that will better align departments to support the growing needs of GFS’ customers for aftermarket service and support of their equipment.

All of GFS’ field services, parts and filters sales, preventative maintenance and service, and technical services departments are now consolidated under the newly formed aftermarket business unit, which will provide service, support, replacement parts and preventative maintenance plans to GFS customers, distributors and national accounts.

“GFS is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to our customers and distribution partners throughout the sale and life cycle of our products,” said Jim Faragher, president of Global Finishing Solutions. “This new business unit will allow us to expand our service and support capabilities, decrease response times and ensure GFS provides exceptional after-sale experiences for all of our customers.”

GFS has hired Jim Nelson as the new vice president of the aftermarket business unit to help guide and support GFS’ internal support teams, national accounts, customers and distributors. Nelson comes to GFS with more than 20 years of leadership experience in aftermarket and service positions for capital equipment manufacturers.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of GFS, and to work with our internal teams to develop product and service solutions that deliver the best possible customer experience,” said Nelson.

Show Full Article