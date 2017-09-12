GFS Introduces Peelable Protective Coatings for Paint Booths

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has introduced Booth Shield, a complete line of peelable coatings for protecting paint-booth walls, windows, lights and floors.

Compatible with all types of booths, Booth Shield provides a bright, clean finish on paint-booth surfaces and ensures prime visibility while working inside the booth.

Booth Shield Peelable Translucent offers a protective coating for white pre-coated steel booths, windows and lights. Booth Shield Peelable White brightens and protects both galvanized and white pre-coated paint booths.

“GFS is excited to offer our customers a fast, easy solution for booth protection and overspray capture,” said Mick Ramis, business unit manager at GFS.

Easy to apply and remove, and providing long-lasting coverage, Booth Shield offers significant advantages compared to traditional paper wrap, according to the company. The liquid coatings can be sprayed or rolled onto the surface and built up to desired thickness.

Most wall applications are complete with just one coat of Booth Shield, and floor coatings can withstand heavy-duty traffic after just two layers, according to GFS.

“Booth Shield dries quickly after application, allowing you to resume full use of your booth within a couple hours,” Ramis added.

In addition to improving booth brightness and appearance, Booth Shield creates a safer spraying environment by trapping overspray and minimizing fire hazards caused by excess paint accumulation, according to the company. When it’s time to remove and replace the booth coating, simply score the edges and peel Booth Shield off surfaces. The coating can be peeled off walls and floors in large sections, compressed and disposed of normally.

For additional information and Booth Shield resources, visit globalfinishing.com/partsfilters/boothprotection.