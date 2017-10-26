Body Shop Business
Products/GFS
ago

GFS Partners with RollSeal to Offer Durable and Affordable Fabric Roll-Up Doors

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it has partnered with RollSeal Automated Door Systems to offer a space and cost-saving roll-up door option for paint booths and other finishing equipment.

Exclusive to GFS, RollSeal Doors can be installed easily at the booth’s entrance or exit, or positioned between bays in sideload booth systems. By eliminating the extra space needed for traditional swing or wing-style doors, RollSeal Doors minimize the total equipment footprint and save valuable floor space.

An alternative to traditional metal roll-up doors, RollSeal Doors save costs because they require less structural support. The unique, patented design features a triple-layered fabric door with an airtight seal to prevent overspray and heat from escaping the booth, and keep contaminants out of paint jobs.

In addition to the lower upfront cost, RollSeal Doors cost less to maintain since the impact-resistant fabric can be repaired or replaced at a significantly lower cost. As with all of GFS’s equipment, RollSeal Doors are built in compliance with NFPA, UL/CUL and ETL/ETL-C safety standards, and can be safely used in paint spraying and curing applications.

For more information on RollSeal Doors, visit gfs.global/RollSeal.

