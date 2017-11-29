Body Shop Business
News/GFS
ago

GFS to Participate in Free Shipping Day with REVO Handheld

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

GFS to Participate in Free Shipping Day with REVO Handheld

Lockheed Martin Autonomous Driving System Tops 55,000 Miles in Extended Army Testing

CARSTAR Eastern Hills, Progressive, Enterprise Provide Vehicles to Two Veterans in Need

Mercedes-Benz Dealership Files Countersuit Against Auto Body Owner Gregory Coccaro for Defamation

Second-Generation Toyota Safety Sense Collision-Avoidance Package Features Expanded Capabilities

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Joining the ranks of stores and vendors providing free shipping on this global holiday, Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is offering free shipping on REVO Handheld on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 for all U.S. and Canadian customers.

The innovative REVO Handheld rapidly cures filler and coatings in three minutes or less. In addition to fast spot repairs, this versatile tool can be used for a variety of other applications, including:

  • softening glass seals
  • heating up aluminum to repair aluminum-bodied vehicles
  • pulling dents
  • removing ornaments and adhesives

To learn more about REVO Handheld, visit gfs.global/freeshippingday. To purchase a REVO Handheld on Friday, Dec. 15, contact GFS Parts & Filters Sales at (800) 848-8738 or [email protected].*

*Free shipping only valid on REVO Handheld on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

Show Full Article