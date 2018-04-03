Glenn’s CARSTAR Body Shop Earns Second Place in 2018 Lincoln’s Choice Awards

Glenn’s CARSTAR Body Shop in Lincoln, Neb., was voted one of the top three winners in the Lincoln Journal Star’s 2018 Lincoln’s Choice Awards.

The newspaper unveiled the top three local businesses in each category in its March 25th edition. Glenn’s CARSTAR received second place in the competitive category that combined auto repair and body shops.

“We are grateful that our customers and friends voted CARSTAR Glenn’s as one of Lincoln’s top choices,” said Allan Hillhouse, owner. “CARSTAR Glenn’s has been offering Lincoln residents quality repairs and great customer service for more than 50 years.”

Voters in the Lincoln area made their nominations in January, and the top five automotive businesses were finalized. Voters chose their favorites during a two-week period in February.

The competition recognizes favorite businesses in more than 87 categories, including transportation, dining, health and nightlife. Voters could choose restaurants, bars, salons, banks and other businesses.

This is the seventh year that the Lincoln Journal Star has run the contest.