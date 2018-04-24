Global Finishing Solutions Announces New Manager of Parts and Filters Sales

Global Finishing Solutions has announced the promotion of Steve Love to manager of the parts and filters sales department. Love has been with GFS since 2014, working within the industrial sales business unit.

Love began his career with GFS as an estimator, and in 2016 was promoted to the position of estimating manager. In this role, Love not only gained management experience but also worked internally to develop process improvements.

“I am honored to take on this new role as the parts and filters manager at GFS,” said Love. “I look forward to bringing new ideas, opportunities and growth to our distribution partners and our customers.”

Added GFS President James Faragher, “Steve’s experience with GFS and his leadership qualities have proven his dedication to achieving short- and long-term goals for the benefit of the company and our customers. I am confident that Steve will be an excellent fit in this role and will continue to strengthen our position in the parts and filters market.”

In his new role, Love will work closely with internal departments, distribution channels and with GFS’s strategic accounts to continue to develop their parts and filters business unit.