Global Finishing Solutions Partners with SATA and AkzoNobel to Provide SkillsUSA with Professional-Grade Finishing Environment

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) is proud to partner with SATA and AkzoNobel, as well as numerous other donors, to provide SkillsUSA with a second professional-grade finishing environment for the 53rd annual National Leadership and Skills Conference.

This year’s trailer joins a previous competition trailer that was supplied in 2011. The newest equipment supplied includes a custom, portable paint booth trailer for a total of 16 state-of-the-art spraying stalls, which will be used for the SkillsUSA color matching competition.

For more information on GFS, visit www.globalfinishing.com. For more information on SATA, visit www.sata.com. For more information on AkzoNobel, visit www.akzonobel.com.

