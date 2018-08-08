GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

General Motors’ Customer Care and Aftersales division has announced the launch of the GM Collision Repair Network. The network is designed to help drive customer safety, customer satisfaction and strong results for dealers and independent collision repair facilities.

“We put the customer at the center when we designed the GM Collision Repair Network because for them, nothing is more important than knowing they can trust in the safety and integrity of their vehicle when it leaves the repair facility,” said John Eck, collision manager, GM Customer Care and Aftersales. “The collision repair industry will benefit too. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more than six million police-reported car crashes occur every year, and as vehicle technology evolves, it’s more important than ever to complete proper repairs and run an efficient enterprise.”

After a collision, GM’s Collision Repair Network, combined with OnStar, helps educate and empower GM vehicle owners by helping them locate repair facilities where qualified technicians follow proper repair procedures using original equipment replacement parts.

For dealerships and independent collision repair facilities, the new Collision Repair Network will build on GM’s current training and tools-focused programs, while adding standards for pre- and post-repair scanning, repair procedures, calibration and overall repair. Repair facilities in the network should experience a more streamlined collision repair process, including reduced time spent on diagnosing and pulling repair procedures.

Dealers and independent collision repair facilities interested in the GM Collision Repair Network can email [email protected] or visit GenuineGMParts.com (click on the “For Professionals” tab) to enroll and learn more about the network requirements and fees.

To further support the repair industry and advancements in safety technology, GM releases position statements to educate the industry to help ensure the vehicles are repaired to the original pre-crash condition. All of GM’s position statements can be downloaded at http://www.genuinegmparts.com/for-professionals/position-statements.