Car-Sharing App Now Available to GM Vehicle Owners

The new peer-to-peer offering provides a hassle-free way for owners to generate income from their car when they’re not using it. Integrated into the Maven app, Peer Cars will be available alongside Maven Cars for rental by more than 150,000 current Maven members, according to Maven. Eligible vehicle owners can start the process of listing their car with Maven by enrolling through Maven’s website.

“Your car is one of the most expensive things you own. Sitting idle, it is a wasted asset,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “It’s time to put your car to work. Maven’s peer-to-peer offering is a smart way for owners to offset their vehicle investment.”

During reservations, all vehicles are insured through GM’s $1 million insurance policy, and every driving member is thoroughly vetted before they’re approved to use the service. Owner support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from trained Maven and OnStar advisors.

The Maven team will collect insights and learnings from the beta for additional U.S. launches in the fall.

“Maven is a platform designed for sharing, and we’ve proven demand exists,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “In this beta, we are excited to offer GM owners the opportunity to capitalize on this demand and earn income by listing their vehicles.”