Body Shop Business
News/autonomous vehicles
ago

GM Produces First Round of Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV Test Vehicles

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Illinois Tool Works Subsidiaries Miller, Hobart Earn ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Auto Care Association Releases Digital Auto Care Factbook, Lang Annual 2018

Caliber Collision Collects 3.2 Million Meals to Help Feed Kids this Summer

GM Produces First Round of Self-Driving Chevrolet Bolt EV Test Vehicles

Ridesharing Used to Supplement, not Replace, Personal Vehicles, Finds Strategy Analytics

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

General Motors has announced that it completed production of 130 Chevrolet Bolt EV test vehicles equipped with its next generation of self-driving technology at its Orion Assembly Plant located in Orion Township, Mich. The vehicles will join the more than 50 current-generation self-driving Bolt EVs already deployed in testing fleets in San Francisco, Scottsdale, Arizona and metro Detroit.

“This production milestone brings us one step closer to making our vision of personal mobility a reality,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Expansion of our real-world test fleet will help ensure that our self-driving vehicles meet the same strict standards for safety and quality that we build into all of our vehicles.”

GM became the first company to assemble self-driving test vehicles in a mass-production facility when its next generation of self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV test vehicles began rolling off of the line at Orion Township in January.

The self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EVs feature GM’s latest array of equipment, including LIDAR, cameras, sensors and other hardware designed to accelerate development of a safe and reliable fully autonomous vehicle.

“To achieve what we want from self-driving cars, we must deploy them at scale,” said Cruise Automation CEO Kyle Vogt. “By developing the next-generation self-driving platform in San Francisco and manufacturing these cars in Michigan, we are creating the safest and most consistent conditions to bring our cars to the most challenging urban roads that we can find.”

GM and Cruise Automation engineers have been testing Chevrolet Bolt EVs equipped with self-driving technology on public roads in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, since June 2016 and on public roads in Warren, Michigan, since January 2017.

Show Full Article