GM Releases Statement Recommending Genuine GM Bumpers on Vehicles Equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

General Motors has announced in a position statement that they are now recommending that all GM vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) be repaired using Genuine GM bumpers to ensure the integrity and safety of the part and repair. This would include any GM vehicle with:

Ultrasonic blind spot detection

Integrated brake assist

Rear emergency braking

Automatic collision preparation

Rear cross-traffic alert

Adaptive cruise control

In the statement, GM said that the company is limiting repairs to bumper/fascias with ADAS to topcoat refinish only. Primer and topcoat refinish material thickness of repaired ADAS bumper fascia systems must not exceed 13 mils in thickness. The statement also said that techs need to use a non-metallic paint film thickness tool post-repair to ensure that the material film build on the part does not exceed 13 mils.

This means that any repairs such as gouges, tears or damage that require the use of substrate repair material or reinforcement tapes must be avoided.

In the statement, GM said:

Reconditioned bumpers/fascias available in the aftermarket may have been repaired using substrate repair “filler material” or reinforcement tapes and as such General Motors does not endorse the use of reconditioned ADAS bumper/fascia systems. Only Genuine GM ADAS bumpers/fascias and components are tested and validated as a safety system. With the continued expansion and use of ADAS safety systems on GM vehicles, it is critically important to be aware of the proper service and replacement requirements for bumper/fascia systems. To help preserve the performance of repaired GM vehicles, GM publishes vehicle specific collision repair procedures and manufactures and sells Genuine GM Parts. Genuine GM Parts offer the same safety and performance as the parts originally installed on new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Repairing a vehicle using Genuine GM Parts and following GM repair procedures helps ensure that a vehicle is returned to pre-accident condition.

