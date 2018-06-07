GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification

GM announced plans to launch a comprehensive collision certification program late last year. Since then, they have begun building a new set of requirements by rethinking current certification program models in order to create a more complete repair experience for shops and customers.

“The program will be built on many of the same standards required for the Cadillac CT6 or other OEM repair networks,” said GM Wholesale Channel Associate Rachel Rodriguez. “GM’s program will stand apart by being very comprehensive – demanding a more thorough understanding and demonstration of OEM repair procedures and standards, with special attention to new critical areas such as pre- and post-repair scanning and calibration. As part of that, we’re also focusing more on the right topics – not just input, but output as well.”

Rodriguez notes that the program will include training requirements (with I-CAR Pro Level 2 as a baseline), tools and equipment. The program will also concentrate on the customer experience before, during and after the repair. It will incorporate technologies like OnStar to make sure that customers involved in a crash get to the nearest collision shop that is capable of performing the needed repairs.

GM believes a significant part of that convenience will include the knowledge that customers are receiving the best care possible. John Eck, collision manager, GM Customer Care and Aftersales, declares work performed “within GM’s repair program will help ensure every collision repair is done to the highest standards, whether the work is done at a dealership, an independent body shop or by a multi-shop operator.”

More information will be coming soon on the launch of GM’s new program that is slated for late spring 2018.