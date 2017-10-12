Gold Star Daughter Gets Recycled Ride from Massachusetts Body Shop

Kaleigh Hayes recently received the keys to a 2014 Nissan Sentra, courtesy of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

MetLife Insurance donated the vehicle. Employees at Today’s Collision Repair Centers in Malden, Mass., refurbished the exterior and brakes, gave it some new tires and performed some general maintenance.

Hayes was just 7 years old in 2003 when her father, Army Sgt. Glenn Allison, died in Iraq. She currently attends college, teaches at the Boys and Girls Club, works in a mentoring program and is a YMCA visitation supervisor.

Hayes gives back to the community and thinks of her father every day. “He inspired me to push forward, pay it forward and make an impact on those around me,” she told attendees and the press at the gifting event, held at Today’s Collision in Malden.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car gave Hayes a $250 gas card to give her a head start.

After she got the keys, Hayes received a police escort from the Malden Police Department as she drove away in her new car.