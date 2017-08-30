‘Graveyard Carz’ Crew Trying to Track Down Stolen 1971 Cuda

Mark Worman and the “Graveyard Carz” crew are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda that they say was stolen from their shop on July 26.

Worman’s team restored the 1971 Cuda 392 Hemi for the 2016 SEMA Show.

In multiple Facebook posts, Worman and his team emphasize that the search is not a publicity stunt, and that there’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to the vehicle’s recovery.

“Our car was taken and we want it back,” Worman said in an Aug. 24 post. “We have a court order to support that this is real. We just want our car back. This will not be discussed in the show, we’re not capitalizing on our loss in any way. Please be supportive until the whole story comes out. I will update as we get information.”

In case you’ve never heard of Velocity’s “Graveyard Carz” TV show, Worman and his crew focus on a very specific niche: restoring Mopar muscle cars “to exactly the way Chrysler intended them to be on the day they were built.” The show is in its seventh season.