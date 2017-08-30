Body Shop Business
Restoration/Graveyard Carz
ago

‘Graveyard Carz’ Crew Trying to Track Down Stolen 1971 Cuda

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Martin Senour Paints Announces Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

Freedom High School Automotive Program Receives RPM Foundation Grant

Aluminum Piping System Ideal for Headers and Branch Lines

Sherwin-Williams Announces Fourth-Quarter Training Schedule

‘Graveyard Carz’ Crew Trying to Track Down Stolen 1971 Cuda

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

AASP/NJ: Texas Collision Repair Lawsuit ‘Big Wake-up Call’ to Auto Body Industry

Texas Couple Drops ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit Against State Farm

Insurance-Fraud Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Staging Wrecks, Filing ‘Paper Collisions’

Mark Worman and the “Graveyard Carz” crew are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda that they say was stolen from their shop on July 26.

Worman’s team restored the 1971 Cuda 392 Hemi for the 2016 SEMA Show.

In multiple Facebook posts, Worman and his team emphasize that the search is not a publicity stunt, and that there’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to the vehicle’s recovery.

“Our car was taken and we want it back,” Worman said in an Aug. 24 post. “We have a court order to support that this is real. We just want our car back. This will not be discussed in the show, we’re not capitalizing on our loss in any way. Please be supportive until the whole story comes out. I will update as we get information.”

In case you’ve never heard of Velocity’s “Graveyard Carz” TV show, Worman and his crew focus on a very specific niche: restoring Mopar muscle cars “to exactly the way Chrysler intended them to be on the day they were built.” The show is in its seventh season.

Show Full Article