Collision Industry Hall of Eagles Inducts Karen Fierst and Gary Wano

The Collision Industry Hall of Eagles announced that its 2018 inductees are Karen Fierst and Gary Wano. The two industry leaders were inducted Aug. 7 during a ceremony that was attended by more than 100 industry professionals at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

The Hall of Eagles, the collision industry’s Hall of Fame, honors exceptional individuals whose long-term efforts have reached beyond their jobs and self-interest to make significant contributions towards the betterment of the industry.

Fierst founded KerenOr Consultants in 1998. The firm provides business, market and strategic development services to aftermarket part manufacturers, distributors, collision repair shops, independent product certification entities, trade associations, government agencies, law firms, software companies and trade publications. Shortly after founding the firm, Fierst was retained as the U.S. Liaison for the Taiwan Auto Body Parts Association (TABPA).

Previously, Fierst held executive positions at the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent third-party, standard-setting and certification program developed to ensure the quality of non-OEM automotive crash parts. Fierst has also held numerous board and committee positions in the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).

Wano is president of GW & Son Auto Body Inc., a family owned and operated business, with three locations in Oklahoma. A second-generation collision repairer, Wano has been active in numerous industry associations and non-profits throughout his career. Wano is a past chairman of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), and has also served as president of the Oklahoma Auto Body Association.

Wano has served in leadership positions on numerous committees and boards throughout his career including the CIC, Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA), NABC and I-CAR.

Since its creation in 1989, the Hall of Eagles has been viewed as the most prestigious honor any collision industry professional can receive. Each year, only a select few distinguished individuals are inducted into the Hall of Eagles through the nominations and vote of two-thirds of the currently active members of the Hall.

“On behalf of the Hall of Eagles Board of Governors, the Hall of Eagles and the collision industry, I would like to thank Karen and Gary for their myriad contributions to the collision industry,” said Rick Tuuri, chair of the Board of Governors and a 2000 inductee. “They should be proud of their accomplishments and induction into the Hall of Eagles. Little is more gratifying than recognition by your peers, and with over two-thirds of the Hall casting their votes for them, this is meaningful, indeed.”

The list of Hall of Eagles inductees includes many of the most influential and dedicated people that have served the industry. A complete list of Hall of Eagles’ inductees is available online here.

For more information on the Hall of Eagles, visit hallofeagles.org