AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville




Home News Hankook Tire: American Drivers Change Driving Habits for Winter Weather

by -
0 66
Print Print Email Email

winter-weather-roads

From Tire Review

With the official start of winter, Hankook Tire America Corp.’s Hankook Gauge Index has reported 86 percent of drivers change their driving behavior during the winter season.

Additional Hankook Gauge Index findings include:

  • 70 percent of drivers keep a longer distance between their vehicle and other cars on the road when there is snow on the ground
  • 48 percent of Americans will change their driving habits to avoid driving in the dark during the winter months
  • 71 percent of Americans say they are less likely to take a taxi or ride share service if it’s snowing

Driverless cars are also a concern to American drivers on the road. According to Hankook, roughly 50 percent of Americans are not comfortable with the idea of autonomous cars driving in the snow, and 24 percent of drivers are not comfortable sharing the road with an autonomous car in the winter weather.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a quarterly survey of American drivers. The winter survey was conducted Dec. 2-4, 2016, and polled 1,022 people at random.

The following two tabs change content below.
Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Similar articles
Featured

by -

by -
© 2016 Babcox Media, Inc.