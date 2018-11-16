Henkel Opens Vehicle Repair Training & Application Center in North America

Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a leading provider for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings worldwide, has announced the opening of a new customer training and application center in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. The facility will offer hands-on technical application training for LOCTITE brand automotive aftermarket products and TEROSON brand collision repair products, and provide mechanics, collision repair and glass installer technicians with the tools and knowledge to make automotive repairs faster, safer, and more reliable.

The 2100 sq. ft customer facility is one of Henkel’s 11 Vehicle Repair Training & Application Centers around the world, that brings together best-in-class technical training with cutting-edge technology in a collaborative environment. Customers who visit the site will be able to participate in training using the latest LOCTITE and TEROSON products in specialties such as engine repair, glass installation, and recreating original equipment manufacturer seams in collision repair.

“As part of Henkel’s goal to be the customers’ champion, we are committed to understanding our customers’ applications and supporting their service needs with innovative solutions in order to deliver the best possible results from our products,” said Paul Chaplinsky, global head of innovation portfolio management for Henkel. “Henkel’s new Vehicle Repair Training & Application Center will enable us to leverage our global innovations, listen to our customers’ and distributors’ feedback and offer the latest application techniques and certified training across the United States and Canada.”

The facility features a wide variety of training capabilities including workbenches for mechanical repair, a spray booth for collision repair applications and an auto lift for under bodywork. It also features state-of-the-art video conferencing technology, allowing Henkel’s application engineers to engage with customers who are unable to travel to the physical facility.

Henkel celebrated the grand opening with a ceremony for customers on Thursday, November 15, which included a ribbon cutting and tours of the facility, hosted by members of Henkel’s North America Adhesives Technologies leadership team and regional management.

For more information or to arrange training at the center, visit www.na.henkel-adhesives.com/aam.