Herkules Sparkle Clean Aerosol Paint Cleaner has New Multi-Function Cap

Herkules now offers a new cap for its aerosol paint cleaner, Sparkle Clean. Users now have two stream options: wide or narrow, enabling them to target a wide area or focus on narrow chamber with the flip of the lid.

“We wanted to provide more cleaning options, and the new cap allows us to do just that,” said Herkules Vice President Kevin Prost. “Sparkle Clean already offers a narrow stream through an attached straw; our new cap retains that option, but also enables shops to clean a larger area quickly and efficiently, with a simple adjustment.”

Effective with either solvent or waterborne paints, Sparkle Clean provides a method to quickly clean stubborn paint off of paint guns immediately. For more information, contact Herkules at (800) 444-4351, [email protected], or visit www.herkules.us.

