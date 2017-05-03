Mitchell Honors Top-Performing Collision Repair Facilities with AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards

Mitchell International recently announced the winners of the 2016 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards, honoring top-performing collision repair facilities throughout the United States for their superior customer service and support.

“The AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards recipients demonstrate the impeccable customer satisfaction and support all repair facilities should strive for,” said Jack Rozint, vice president of sales and service at San Diego-based Mitchell International. “Customers entrust repair facilities with their damaged vehicles and those honored this year truly embody all that the AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards represent. We congratulate the winners for their ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations and their efforts in making the customer experience a priority for their businesses.”

Recipients of the 15th annual AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards include collision repair facilities of all sizes. The winners are being honored for consistently receiving high customer satisfaction scores as measured by Mitchell’s AutocheX customer satisfaction solution, either independently or as part of an insurance-sponsored repair program.

“Customer service is the differentiating factor between us and our competitors,” said Sam Arvizu of Mike’s Auto Body in Walnut Creek, Calif. “AutocheX enables us to understand our downsides and delivers to us opportunity to improve. We use AutocheX as a learning tool to provide us continuous focus on Customer Service.”

The Mitchell AutocheX program surveys customers from the 7,500 repair facilities actively participating in the program. Customers are asked to rate their overall experience in terms of customer service and satisfaction, among other detailed experience-related questions.

Since the award program was launched in 2002, Mitchell has presented more than 4,000 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards to industry-leading collision repair facilities.

The 2016 award winners are:

ABC – Prescott Prescott, Ariz. 101 Auto Body Berkeley, Calif. Aaron’s Body Shop Hayward, Calif. Alioto’s Garage II San Francisco Allied Body & Frame Berkeley, Calif. Auto Body Expressions Elk Grove, Calif. Bay Bridge Auto Body Oakland, Calif. Bellwood Automotive Group Bell, Calif. Concours Elite Chico, Calif. Cooks Collision of Elk Grove – Iron Rock Elk Grove, Calif. Cooks Collision of Sacramento – 20th Sacramento Cooks Collision of San Carlos Redwood City, Calif. Curley & Red’s Auto Body Shop Half Moon Bay, Calif. D&S Body Shop San Ramon, Calif. Don’s Auto Body/Botta’s San Francisco Don’s Auto Body San Francisco Don’s Auto on Clement San Francisco Duane’s Body and Paint Sacramento, Calif. G&O Body Shop Placerville, Calif. J&D Auto Body Lodi, Calif. J&J Body Shop Roseville, Calif. Kaz Motor’s dba Sam’s Autoland Gardena, Calif. Long Beach Lincoln Mercury Long Beach, Calif. Matt’s Auto Body San Francisco Mike’s Auto Body – Brentwood Brentwood, Calif. Mike’s Auto Body – Pittsburg Pittsburg, Calif. Mike’s Auto Body – Walnut Creek – NM Walnut Creek, Calif. Mike’s Auto Body – Walnut Creek – NB Walnut Creek, Calif. Nick Alexander Imports Huntington Park, Calif. Northgate Auto Body San Rafael, Calif. Quality Auto Body Mill Valley, Calif. Quality Body Works Inc. Eureka, Calif. Service King – Mission Valley – 264 San Diego Sierra Auto Body of Nevada County Grass Valley, Calif. Thompson S&S Collision Repair Sacramento, Calif. Tripp’s Auto Body Grass Valley, Calif. Waters Auto Body Los Angeles Ideal CARSTAR Arvada Auto Body Arvada, Colo. A-1 Collision of Englewood Englewood, Fla. Bartow Ford Bartow, Fla. Bayside Collision Center Gulf Breeze, Fla. Bayview Cadillac Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cooper’s Paint Body & Glass Key West, Fla. Danny Len Buick Pontiac GMC Mount Dora, Fla. Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford Port Charlotte, Fla. Ed Morse Cadillac/Delray Beach Delray Beach, Fla. Gerber Collision & Glass – Valrico 23-006 Valrico, Fla. Hollis Body Shop Marianna, Fla. Meisner Paint & Body Lakeland, Fla. Morris County Auto Body Hudson, Fla. Nissan of Venice Collision Venice, Fla. Pompano Lincoln Mercury Pompano Beach, Fla. Register Chevrolet Brooksville, Fla. Sawgrass Ford Sunrise, Fla. Suncoast Chrysler/Plymouth Seminole, Fla. Sunset Chevrolet – Geo. Sarasota, Fla. Testarossa Motors Miami Val Ward Cadillac Body Shop Fort Myers, Fla. West Coast Collision Cape Coral, Fla. Chatham Collision Repair Chatham, Ill. Enzenberger & Mitchell Bridgeview, Ill. Erich’s Lehigh Auto Body Niles, Ill. Gerber Collision & Glass – Halsted St. 14-110 Chicago Gerber Collision & Glass – South Holland 14-003 South Holland, Ill. Jersey Automotive Chicago Tech-Cor Wheeling, Ill. Anderson Body Shop Baltimore BMW of Annapolis Collision Center Annapolis, Md. DARCARS Collision Center of Silver Spring Silver Spring, Md. Gale’s Auto Body Blaine, Minn. American Automotive Services St. Louis Wicklunds CARSTAR Liberty, Mo. Carubba Collision – East Amherst East Amherst, N.Y. Carubba Collision – Tonawanda Tonawanda, N.Y. Brandywine Coach Works Exton, Pa. Brandywine Coach Works of WC West Chester, Pa. Sun Motors Mechanicsburg, Pa. Carolina Paint and Body Columbia, S.C. Grayson Pontiac Knoxville, Tenn. Service King – Blount County Maryville, Tenn. Advanced Auto Collision Repair C El Paso, Texas Atlas Body Shop San Antonio Boggus Ford Collision Center Harlingen, Texas Casa Collision Center El Paso, Texas Service King – No. 76 San Antonio Service King – Clear Lake Webster, Texas Service King No. 59 Baytown Baytown, Texas Service King 88 – Wade’s Auto Body 1 Waco, Texas Service King – Carrollton No. 5 Carrollton, Texas Service King – Irving No. 6 Irving, Texas Tipton Motor Brownsville, Texas Westside Collision Houston Miller Auto Body Logan, Utah Service King No. 228 – Salt Lake Salt Lake City BMW of Fairfax Collision Center Fairfax, Va. Cornforth Campbell Motors Puyallup, Wash. Lou’s Auto Body CARSTAR Milwaukee

