Mitchell Honors Top-Performing Collision Repair Facilities with AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards
Mitchell International recently announced the winners of the 2016 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards, honoring top-performing collision repair facilities throughout the United States for their superior customer service and support.
“The AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards recipients demonstrate the impeccable customer satisfaction and support all repair facilities should strive for,” said Jack Rozint, vice president of sales and service at San Diego-based Mitchell International. “Customers entrust repair facilities with their damaged vehicles and those honored this year truly embody all that the AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards represent. We congratulate the winners for their ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations and their efforts in making the customer experience a priority for their businesses.”
Recipients of the 15th annual AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards include collision repair facilities of all sizes. The winners are being honored for consistently receiving high customer satisfaction scores as measured by Mitchell’s AutocheX customer satisfaction solution, either independently or as part of an insurance-sponsored repair program.
“Customer service is the differentiating factor between us and our competitors,” said Sam Arvizu of Mike’s Auto Body in Walnut Creek, Calif. “AutocheX enables us to understand our downsides and delivers to us opportunity to improve. We use AutocheX as a learning tool to provide us continuous focus on Customer Service.”
The Mitchell AutocheX program surveys customers from the 7,500 repair facilities actively participating in the program. Customers are asked to rate their overall experience in terms of customer service and satisfaction, among other detailed experience-related questions.
Since the award program was launched in 2002, Mitchell has presented more than 4,000 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards to industry-leading collision repair facilities.
The 2016 award winners are:
|ABC – Prescott
|Prescott, Ariz.
|101 Auto Body
|Berkeley, Calif.
|Aaron’s Body Shop
|Hayward, Calif.
|Alioto’s Garage II
|San Francisco
|Allied Body & Frame
|Berkeley, Calif.
|Auto Body Expressions
|Elk Grove, Calif.
|Bay Bridge Auto Body
|Oakland, Calif.
|Bellwood Automotive Group
|Bell, Calif.
|Concours Elite
|Chico, Calif.
|Cooks Collision of Elk Grove – Iron Rock
|Elk Grove, Calif.
|Cooks Collision of Sacramento – 20th
|Sacramento
|Cooks Collision of San Carlos
|Redwood City, Calif.
|Curley & Red’s Auto Body Shop
|Half Moon Bay, Calif.
|D&S Body Shop
|San Ramon, Calif.
|Don’s Auto Body/Botta’s
|San Francisco
|Don’s Auto Body
|San Francisco
|Don’s Auto on Clement
|San Francisco
|Duane’s Body and Paint
|Sacramento, Calif.
|G&O Body Shop
|Placerville, Calif.
|J&D Auto Body
|Lodi, Calif.
|J&J Body Shop
|Roseville, Calif.
|Kaz Motor’s dba Sam’s Autoland
|Gardena, Calif.
|Long Beach Lincoln Mercury
|Long Beach, Calif.
|Matt’s Auto Body
|San Francisco
|Mike’s Auto Body – Brentwood
|Brentwood, Calif.
|Mike’s Auto Body – Pittsburg
|Pittsburg, Calif.
|Mike’s Auto Body – Walnut Creek – NM
|Walnut Creek, Calif.
|Mike’s Auto Body – Walnut Creek – NB
|Walnut Creek, Calif.
|Nick Alexander Imports
|Huntington Park, Calif.
|Northgate Auto Body
|San Rafael, Calif.
|Quality Auto Body
|Mill Valley, Calif.
|Quality Body Works Inc.
|Eureka, Calif.
|Service King – Mission Valley – 264
|San Diego
|Sierra Auto Body of Nevada County
|Grass Valley, Calif.
|Thompson S&S Collision Repair
|Sacramento, Calif.
|Tripp’s Auto Body
|Grass Valley, Calif.
|Waters Auto Body
|Los Angeles
|Ideal CARSTAR Arvada Auto Body
|Arvada, Colo.
|A-1 Collision of Englewood
|Englewood, Fla.
|Bartow Ford
|Bartow, Fla.
|Bayside Collision Center
|Gulf Breeze, Fla.
|Bayview Cadillac
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Cooper’s Paint Body & Glass
|Key West, Fla.
|Danny Len Buick Pontiac GMC
|Mount Dora, Fla.
|Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford
|Port Charlotte, Fla.
|Ed Morse Cadillac/Delray Beach
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|Gerber Collision & Glass – Valrico 23-006
|Valrico, Fla.
|Hollis Body Shop
|Marianna, Fla.
|Meisner Paint & Body
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Morris County Auto Body
|Hudson, Fla.
|Nissan of Venice Collision
|Venice, Fla.
|Pompano Lincoln Mercury
|Pompano Beach, Fla.
|Register Chevrolet
|Brooksville, Fla.
|Sawgrass Ford
|Sunrise, Fla.
|Suncoast Chrysler/Plymouth
|Seminole, Fla.
|Sunset Chevrolet – Geo.
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Testarossa Motors
|Miami
|Val Ward Cadillac Body Shop
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|West Coast Collision
|Cape Coral, Fla.
|Chatham Collision Repair
|Chatham, Ill.
|Enzenberger & Mitchell
|Bridgeview, Ill.
|Erich’s Lehigh Auto Body
|Niles, Ill.
|Gerber Collision & Glass – Halsted St. 14-110
|Chicago
|Gerber Collision & Glass – South Holland 14-003
|South Holland, Ill.
|Jersey Automotive
|Chicago
|Tech-Cor
|Wheeling, Ill.
|Anderson Body Shop
|Baltimore
|BMW of Annapolis Collision Center
|Annapolis, Md.
|DARCARS Collision Center of Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, Md.
|Gale’s Auto Body
|Blaine, Minn.
|American Automotive Services
|St. Louis
|Wicklunds CARSTAR
|Liberty, Mo.
|Carubba Collision – East Amherst
|East Amherst, N.Y.
|Carubba Collision – Tonawanda
|Tonawanda, N.Y.
|Brandywine Coach Works
|Exton, Pa.
|Brandywine Coach Works of WC
|West Chester, Pa.
|Sun Motors
|Mechanicsburg, Pa.
|Carolina Paint and Body
|Columbia, S.C.
|Grayson Pontiac
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Service King – Blount County
|Maryville, Tenn.
|Advanced Auto Collision Repair C
|El Paso, Texas
|Atlas Body Shop
|San Antonio
|Boggus Ford Collision Center
|Harlingen, Texas
|Casa Collision Center
|El Paso, Texas
|Service King – No. 76
|San Antonio
|Service King – Clear Lake
|Webster, Texas
|Service King No. 59 Baytown
|Baytown, Texas
|Service King 88 – Wade’s Auto Body 1
|Waco, Texas
|Service King – Carrollton No. 5
|Carrollton, Texas
|Service King – Irving No. 6
|Irving, Texas
|Tipton Motor
|Brownsville, Texas
|Westside Collision
|Houston
|Miller Auto Body
|Logan, Utah
|Service King No. 228 – Salt Lake
|Salt Lake City
|BMW of Fairfax Collision Center
|Fairfax, Va.
|Cornforth Campbell Motors
|Puyallup, Wash.
|Lou’s Auto Body CARSTAR
|Milwaukee
For more information about Mitchell’s customer engagement tools or Mitchell’s other collision repair software solutions for collision repair facilities, visit www.mitchell.com.