House of Kolor to Show Custom Chops at the Grand National Roadster Show

House of Kolor, a Valspar Automotive brand, will join the Grand National Roadster Show Jan. 27-29 in Pomona, Calif., at the Fairplex. Valspar Automotive’s custom brand will showcase nothing but color and candy at this year’s event in Building 4 with motorcycles finished by LA’s Pablo Prada from Kandy n Chrome and Craig Fraizer from Kal Concepts/Air Syndicate in Bakersfield, Calif. House of Kolor will also feature a Henry J at the GAS (Galpin) tent finished by Galpin’s Dave Shutten using teals and golds from the House of Kolor portfolio.

“We’re excited to be a part of another year of the Grand National Roadster Show,” says Gina Mahan, global product manager for Valspar Automotive’s House of Kolor brand. “This show has a huge history and following, bringing in the best and brightest in the industry together.”

House of Kolor is not only well-known in automotive coatings because of its creative colors and candies, but because of John “Koz” Kosmoski, who started the business in 1956.

If you plan on attending the show, visit House of Kolor in Building 4, tag the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and include the hashtag #houseofkolorgnrs and receive a free gift.

For more information, visit www.rodshows.com/gnrs.