Houston Auto Body Association Announces Fall Conference

The Houston Auto Body Association (HABA) has announced details for its 2018 fall conference on safety. The conference will take place Monday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Houston Energy Corridor in Houston, Texas.

The conference will be based around positioning your business to limit avoidable liability while making sure your customers’ vehicles are repaired to a safe and collision-ready state. There is no cost to attend the conference, but all attendees must register in advance. Registrants will be entered into a drawing to win a 55-inch TV.

Speakers for the event include:

  • Todd Tracy, who will talk about safety and OE recommendations and display his Honda Fit crash cars
  • Tim Ronak from AkzoNobel, who will talk about repairing the “right way” and provide attendees with electronic insurance data and statistic tools
  • Mike Anderson, who will show attendees how to identify and document everything to perform a safe repair.

To register, click here.

