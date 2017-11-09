Body Shop Business
Insurance/Insurer Report Card
Houston Auto Body Association Encourages Members to Complete Insurer Report Card

The Houston Auto Body Association is asking members to participate in the CRASH Network’s second annual Insurer Report Card.

“Please help us let insurance companies ­– and more importantly, consumers ­– know which insurers collision repairers see demonstrating a commitment to quality repairs and customer service, and which don’t,” the association said in an email blast. “Consumers and insurance companies are paying attention. So now it’s time to update the list of the top 100 auto insurers around the country.”

The Insurer Report Card, open only to collision repairers, can be completed in three to five minutes (though shops also have an opportunity to tell consumers what they should know about each insurer they grade), and all personal information will remain confidential.

Shops that complete the report card and provide optional contact information will receive the results once they’re compiled.

In the inaugural Insurer Report Card, smaller, lesser-known insurers received the highest marks from collision repairers.

Meanwhile, household names such as State Farm, Allstate and Progressive were noticeably absent from the top 40.

To fill out the Insurer Report Card, visit the CRASH Network website.

