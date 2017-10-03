Houston Auto Body Association to Host Presentation on Variable Rate System

On Oct. 12, the Houston Auto Body Association will host a presentation by Richard and Sam Valenzuela from National Auto Body Research on the Variable Rate System.

“The Variable Rate System (VRS) is a solution to the collision repair industry’s labor-rate problem,” the association said in an email blast. “It shows that the industry desperately needs to achieve sustained profitability and help level the playing field for payment of necessary repair procedures to ensure the care and safety of the consumer.”

The presentation will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time at Mossy Nissan in Houston.

“VRS is an online and innovative system to help the industry collect fair, reasonable and profitable labor rates, and to get paid for more ‘not-included’ procedures,” the trade association added.

Topics on the agenda include:

Providing tools that help shops determine rates needed to meet profit goals

A system to better-understand competitive labor rates in your market

Determining the right rates for individual shops

Determining special rates for luxury brands and special vehicles

Searching and discovering not-included procedures

Operations paid locally, statewide and across the country

To register, click here.

For more information, contact John Kopriva at (713) 598-6381 Greg Luther at (281) 830-9612.