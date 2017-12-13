Hunter Educational Video Explains Why Cars Need Wheel Alignment

Hunter has released an educational video to answer the common question: “Why do cars need wheel alignment?”

The video explains the purpose and function of wheel alignment procedures and the importance of proper vehicle maintenance.

When your car is out of alignment, you may experience irregular tire wear, handling problems or a crooked steering wheel. Some alignment conditions can be corrected with simple adjustments, while others may require parts replacement.

Ignoring the signs of wheel misalignment can lead to increased maintenance costs or premature or irregular tire wear, resulting in reduced tire life or malfunction of driver assist systems.

“Approximately, 60 percent of vehicles on the road are out of alignment,” said Kaleb Silver, senior product manager for Hunter Engineering. “Most of this misalignment is imperceptible to the vehicle owner, which is why it is so important to have alignment angles checked against the manufacturer specifications. Ignoring misalignment can drastically reduce tire life by causing tires to wear unevenly.”