Hunter Engineering Becomes Newest Corporate Member of Society of Collision Repair Specialists

Hunter Engineering Co. has joined the ranks of corporate members of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), increasing its support of the association’s work for collision repairers by upgrading from a company membership.

With more than 350 patented inventions, Hunter has served the automotive industry since 1946, building a reputation for innovation and leadership in new automotive technologies, SCRS noted.

The relationship between Hunter and SCRS first formed in collaborating to raise awareness and understanding over the increasing complexities of post-alignment calibration processes on modern-day vehicles. Hunter offers alignment equipment that works with most frame racks/benches in the market today, as well as two-post lifts or alignment racks and solutions for advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology calibration for some vehicles.

“Addressing new technology in vehicles, especially vehicles with enhanced safety systems like ADAS, can be a challenge for the industry,” said Kaleb Silver, senior product manager for Hunter Engineering. “Proper wheel alignment and its place in the repair process, especially in regards to ADAS, is an area where we see a lot of room to help the industry through the exchange of information. Hunter is working to raise awareness of the need for an industry standard for ADAS calibration, along with continued development in the area of ADAS calibrations, and it has led to working closely with the collision repair market.

“SCRS has been a wonderful resource for the industry that brings together repairers, suppliers, and industry experts to help raise the level of professionalism, provide solutions and guidance that we believe repairers need today.”

SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung noted that Hunter has been “a really valuable contributor in the conversation.” The company has provided subject-matter experts for the 2017 SCRS Repairer Roundtable in Pittsburgh and the society’s OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the 2017 SEMA Show, and has been “a reliable source of content and information for Repairer Driven News.”

Silver added: “We’ve found from experience that SCRS is not a place where problems are complained about, but rather discussed thoroughly and where solutions are found and encouraged on a daily basis. It’s been very rewarding for us to be a part of progressive work to advance the industry through the relationship, and we are happy to support those types of initiatives through the increased membership.”

Other companies wanting to support SCRS through membership can contact the SCRS office at [email protected].